Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Drops By 18.5%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Materion by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 149,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

