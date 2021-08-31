Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Declines By 34.5%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

