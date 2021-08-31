Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Declines By 34.5%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.
OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.
National Express Group Company Profile
