Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Grows By 35.3%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57. nDivision has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

