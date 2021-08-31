Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Drops By 39.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ORZCF remained flat at $$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,797. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
