Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Drops By 39.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ORZCF remained flat at $$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,797. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

