Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Decreases By 20.1%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 685,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. 24,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
