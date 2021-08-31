Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expands By 20.8%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,640. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 52.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

