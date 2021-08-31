Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Declines By 32.4%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 29th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.