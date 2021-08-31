Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Expands By 54.8%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

