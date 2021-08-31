Short Interest in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expands By 42.2%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the July 29th total of 525,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

