Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Increases By 39.1%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $448,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

