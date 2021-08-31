Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Grows By 45.0%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
VDAHF stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Vinda International has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
Vinda International Company Profile
