Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Grows By 45.0%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VDAHF stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Vinda International has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.