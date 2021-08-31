Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of aesthetics and medical dermatology. Its products include Topical by Design platform for patients with inflammatory skin diseases and other dermatologic and aesthetic conditions through SNA-120, SNA-125, and SNA-001.

