Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 631,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

