Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

