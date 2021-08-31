SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $495.98 million and $94.56 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

