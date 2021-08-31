Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

