Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.