SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

SRU.UN opened at C$30.58 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

