Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys Shares of 3,005 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.65. The stock had a trading volume of 513,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

