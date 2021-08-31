Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.49. 1,687,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,751. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.