Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 9,434,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

