Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 668 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 197,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

