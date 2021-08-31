So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SY opened at $5.57 on Friday. So-Young International has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $604.41 million, a PE ratio of -557.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

