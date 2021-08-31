So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.82. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2,992 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

