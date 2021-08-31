So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.82. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2,992 shares changing hands.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
