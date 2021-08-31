Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 407,800 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.78. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Socket Mobile news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 17.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

