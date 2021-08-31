Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 198,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,968. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

