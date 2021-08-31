Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. Analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

