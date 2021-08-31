Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence Sells 493 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 111,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
