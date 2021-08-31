Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence Sells 493 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 111,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

