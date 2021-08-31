Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

