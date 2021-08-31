Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.