Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

