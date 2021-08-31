Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

