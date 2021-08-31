SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $427,652.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.