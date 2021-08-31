Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

