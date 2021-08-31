Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.46.

NYSE:SRC opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

