Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.53, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

