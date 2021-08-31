Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $954.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,915 shares of company stock worth $2,568,663 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $27,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

