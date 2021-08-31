Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 4.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 288,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

