Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Acquires A$58,000.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Jacinth (Jackie) Fairley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

