State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

STT stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

