Stephen F. Burns Sells 2,445 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,612. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.