Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Workday Call Options (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 62,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,907 call options.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

