StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.