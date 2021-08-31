Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,986. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.19 and a 200-day moving average of $320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

