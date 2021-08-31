Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $140.24 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 4.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $140,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,130. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

