Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $468,000 Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. 10,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.