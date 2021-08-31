Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.25. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

