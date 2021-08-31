Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $65,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. 70,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,115. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

