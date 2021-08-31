Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.