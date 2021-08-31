StoneX Group Inc. Buys 56,934 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

